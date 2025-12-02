AC Shah Wali Among Four Martyred In Militant Attack On Bannumiranshah Road

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Four people, including the Assistant Commissioner of North Waziristan, were martyred when militants opened fire on an official vehicle near Haidri Mamandkhel on the Bannu–Miranshah Road on Tuesday. Two police personnel were also critically injured in the attack.

According to police, Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali was travelling from Miranshah towards Bannu when unidentified armed assailants ambushed his vehicle, firing multiple rounds at close range. After the shooting, the attackers set the government vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.

The injured officers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

DIG Bannu confirmed that AC Shah Wali, two police officials, and a passerby lost their lives in the assault. Police and security forces have started a large-scale search operation in the surrounding areas to track down the perpetrators.

Rescue teams and a heavy contingent of police quickly reached the site, cordoning off the area and launching an initial investigation.