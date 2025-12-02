Amid Opposition Protests, Kiren Rijiju Says Govt 'Ready To Discuss SIR, But Don't Insist...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid loud Opposition protests over the SIR that disrupted Parliament for a second consecutive day, the government told both Houses on Tuesday that it has invited leaders from various parties for talks to resolve the deadlock, but insisted that no fixed timeline should be imposed on the discussions, as reported by PTI.

Here's what Kiren Rijiju said

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was willing to discuss any issue and had invited leaders from various parties for a dialogue, but asserted that the proceedings cannot be disrupted over one demand.

One issue cannot outweigh others at a time when members of smaller parties also want to discuss matters important to them, he said amid slogan shouting by Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list in nine states and three Union Territories.

"Two to four parties are disrupting the House... In a democracy, people win and lose. They should not vent their anger like this... By doing this, you are losing the trust of the people," Rijiju said, as reported by PTI.

The minister told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and that there are many members from smaller parties who should also be heard.

"Disruption of the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House," the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had lost elections.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day following vociferous protests by Opposition members over SIR.

Taking a jibe at the Congress on its recent electoral losses, Rijiju said the party is losing the confidence of the people.

Making similar remarks in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said he will engage with leaders from various parties and begin consultations on the issue, but stressed that they should not impose a timeline on the process.

"...please don't put a timeline condition on anything. I am going to engage with leaders of various political parties, it may be formally or informally. Ultimately, it will come to you when we start the consultations," he said.

RJD leader Manoj Jha says, 'question is on policy and intention of SIR'

RJD MP Manoj Jha says,“I want to ask Kiren Rijiju about what happened in the last session. Earlier as well, SIR was conducted. Did it ever make headlines? What is the reason that it has become such a big issue now? The question is on policy and intention. The things that define the roots of a democracy, if they do not want to have a debate on them, it is worrisome...”

On DoT's directions to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi App on mobile handsets, he says,“This will leave behind Pegasus. This decision must not have been taken by the telecom ministry. This must have been the idea of Joshi Ji, who sits in the 'bada darbaar'... We had heard about the surveillance state, I think Russia is the only country with arrangements like this. Which direction are we heading to?...”

Kharge demands immediate discussion on SIR

Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the Central government to permit an immediate debate on the SIR of electoral rolls, highlighting worries about the safety and well-being of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) nationwide.

The second phase of the SIR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, following the completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, when the Lok Sabha reconvened at noon on Tuesday, proceedings were adjourned just nine minutes later till 2 PM amid continued Opposition demands for a debate on SIR.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The session will conclude on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies)