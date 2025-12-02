403
Italian president urges urgent action for unified European defense
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Italian President Sergio Mattarella has warned of “dramatic consequences” if Europe does not establish a cohesive defense framework.
“The failure to establish a common European defense today demonstrates all the dramatic consequences of inaction in the integration process,” Mattarella said while speaking at the Italy–Spain dialogue forum.
Highlighting ongoing “delays” in forming a unified defense, he called on the European Union to act with “vision” and a sense of “urgency.”
“In a historical moment characterized by increasingly complex global challenges and an increasingly competitive geopolitical landscape, Italy–Spain collaboration is crucial to enabling Europe to play a leading role on the international stage,” he added.
Mattarella also emphasized that enhancing Europe’s capacity for growth and opportunity creation is “essential,” stressing the importance of ensuring fair access to economic benefits across the continent, reports state.
