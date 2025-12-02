Soulmind Brand Presented Ahead Of Int'l Coach Certification Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event was held at the Baku House of Small and Medium Business to present the Soulmind brand, Azernews reports.

Among the participants were representatives of government agencies and public organizations, company executives, members of the business and innovation communities, the media, and youth.

The event took place ahead of the International Coach Certification Program (ICC), scheduled for December 12, 13, and 14.

The project is being implemented under a memorandum of cooperation between Soulmind and the World Coaching Organization (WCO) in Helsinki, Finland, marking the beginning of a new stage in the development of coaching in Azerbaijan.

The ceremonial opening featured the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence in memory of the heroes who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

During the event, guests were given a detailed overview of Soulmind's mission and areas of activity, which offer modern, scientifically grounded, and highly effective practical approaches in personal development, psychology, corporate management, and coaching.

This model provides comprehensive support for both individual growth and the sustainable development of organizations. The brand offers individual and corporate support programs that help unlock the potential of people and teams in line with international standards.

Speakers emphasized Soulmind's importance in strengthening human capital within organizations and introducing modern management models. Guests were presented with the development strategy, service structure, and upcoming projects.

Special attention was given to programs on psychological safety in corporate environments, team dynamics, and behavioral risk management, with practical examples demonstrating their impact on companies' internal processes. Soulmind has already established cooperation with several reputable European institutions, and its international experience is being adapted to national values for integration into the local market.

At the conclusion of the event, participants shared their feedback and suggestions and discussed potential areas for future collaboration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.