Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.47 To USD 63.40 Pb

2025-12-02 01:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.47 to USD 63.40 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 64.87 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate in global markets went up by 79 cents and 77 cents, respectively, reaching USD 63.17 pb and USD 59.32 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

