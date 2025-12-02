403
UN Security Council plans visit to Lebanon, Syria
(MENAFN) A full delegation representing all 15 members of the UN Security Council will travel to Lebanon and Syria this week, Slovenia’s UN envoy Samuel Zbogar announced as his country began its monthlong presidency of the Council.
Zbogar said Slovenia will oversee the mission during the first days of December, marking the Council’s first trip to the region in six years — and its first visit to Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government and the establishment of a new leadership earlier this year. He noted that the delegation aims to rebuild confidence among Syrians, explaining that “for 14 years, they had the feeling that the UN was not with them fighting the regime.”
He added that Council members would also deliver messages outlining expectations for the new Syrian leadership concerning inclusivity, counterterrorism efforts and other key priorities.
When asked about reports of recent deadly Israeli strikes in southern Syria, he replied: “We would definitely encourage dialogue between Syria and Israel, Syria and Lebanon, and Syria with all other neighbors,” underscoring the Council’s desire to promote regional communication.
The timing of the visit aligns with the first anniversary of the collapse of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Assad, who led Syria for nearly a quarter century, fled to Russia last December, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration under Sharaa took shape the following January.
Zbogar said Slovenia’s presidency will also highlight an open debate on “Leadership for Peace” and a Human Rights Day session focused on Afghanistan. Throughout December, the Council is expected to devote major attention to developments in Palestine and Ukraine.
