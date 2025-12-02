403
Zelensky holds joint call with Macron, Starmer on Ukraine peace talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he joined French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a conference call from Paris to go over the recent Florida discussions with the US, which were centered on forging a path to end the conflict with Russia.
According to general accounts, Zelenskyy described the briefing involving Ukrainian delegation chief Rustem Umerov and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff as an “important” step, noting that both sides are now working to align timetables for follow-up, in-person negotiations.
Zelenskyy said he and Macron spent several hours reviewing strategies for halting the war and securing longer-term security assurances for Ukraine and the broader European region. He emphasized that “Peace must become truly durable … much now depends on the involvement of every leader.”
He pointed out that the wider European framework engaged in these discussions — involving numerous governments and institutions across the continent — serves as a useful mechanism for coordinating positions ahead of upcoming meetings. The group compared perspectives on the Florida exchanges with US officials and agreed on the need to advance toward a “fair end” to the war.
Umerov, writing separately on social media, said he updated Zelenskyy after returning from what he called two days of “very productive” discussions in the US. He indicated that negotiators made “significant progress,” though some points still require additional work. “We agreed to maintain close and constant contact as this process continues,” he explained, adding that the team will soon deliver a full briefing to Zelenskyy during their next gathering in Europe. “We continue to work for peace for Ukraine.”
