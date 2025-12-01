Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Raj Nidimori: 4 Other Actors Who Found Love Again After Divorce
Bollywood Stars Second Marriage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has married director Raj Nidimoru for the second time. Like her, many actresses have found true love again. So, let's find out who these actresses are
After divorcing Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now settled down again with director Raj Nidimoru.
Aditi Rao Hydari's first marriage was to Satyadeep Mishra. However, they separated. Aditi then had her second marriage with Siddharth.
Naga Chaitanya's first marriage was to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021. After that, Naga married Sobhita Dhulipala for the second time.
Saif Ali Khan's first marriage was to Amrita Singh. After their divorce, Saif married Kareena Kapoor for the second time.
After separating from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan. Recently, Arbaaz became a parent again.
Dia Mirza's first marriage was to Sahil Sangha. After they separated, Dia had her second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment