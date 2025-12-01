Orlando SMP Specialist Receives National Recognition For Advancing Non-Surgical Hair Loss Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Discreet Cosmetic Studio announced today that its founder, Viviana Escobar-Burg, has received the Gold Award for Best SMP Artist in North America, recognizing her contribution to the fast-growing field of Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP). The award highlights emerging leaders shaping the future of non-surgical hair restoration and draws attention to the increasing role of women and minority entrepreneurs in the cosmetic and paramedical tattooing industry.

SMP has become an increasingly sought-after option for individuals experiencing hair loss related to aging, genetics, medical conditions, or scarring. The technique uses specialized micro-deposit pigmentation to replicate the appearance of hair follicles, creating the effect of restored density or a reconstructed hairline. Escobar-Burg's studio has gained recognition for its emphasis on natural-appearing outcomes, privacy, and trauma-informed care - elements that have contributed to strong client satisfaction and consistently high reviews.

“Hair loss affects people far beyond the physical level,” Escobar-Burg said.“What we do is not simply cosmetic work. It often plays a role in helping individuals regain a sense of identity and confidence after years of feeling limited by their appearance.”

Clients served by Discreet Cosmetic Studio include men and women with genetic hair thinning, individuals recovering from medical treatments such as chemotherapy, and clients seeking scar camouflage from previous surgeries or injuries. Many report improvements in self-confidence, social engagement, and emotional well-being following treatment, reflecting a broader trend in the SMP industry toward patient-centered, restorative aesthetic care.

Escobar-Burg's recognition also underscores the growing visibility of female professionals in a field historically dominated by men. As a Colombian-born, minority business owner, she has been vocal about representation, mentorship, and the importance of making hair-loss solutions accessible to diverse communities. Her work contributes to expanding educational opportunities for new SMP practitioners and promoting standardized best practices across the industry.

Industry analysts have noted a steady rise in demand for advanced cosmetic tattooing services, including SMP, scar revision techniques, and restorative tattooing for breast cancer survivors. Discreet Cosmetic Studio participates in ongoing training and safety programs, reflecting a nationwide push toward more regulated and ethical standards in aesthetic procedures.

The Gold Award is selected by a panel of industry leaders, trainers, and SMP practitioners across North America. Criteria include technical skill, natural healing results, client experience, professional ethics, and contributions to advancing the practice. Escobar-Burg's portfolio, educational involvement, and strong record of client transformation were cited as deciding factors.

Local economic development organizations have also highlighted the impact of small, specialized studios like Discreet Cosmetic Studio in contributing to Orlando's reputation as a growing hub for aesthetic and wellness services. As non-surgical procedures continue to rise in demand, SMP practitioners are increasingly recognized as part of an evolving landscape where art, science, and mental well-being intersect.

Escobar-Burg expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized a continued commitment to innovation:

“We are constantly learning, researching, and refining. My goal is to help elevate standards in this field so clients always receive safe, ethical, and natural-looking results.”