New Book The Triple Crown Of Success Reveals Research-Backed Framework For Integrated Transformation Across Wealth, Health & Happiness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Author Shaun Oliver Launches Comprehensive 2026 Blueprint Showing Why Single-Pillar Transformation Fails And What Actually Works
December 18, 2025: Self Help Powers announces the release of The Triple Crown of Success: Your 2026 Blueprint for Wealth, Health & Happiness, a groundbreaking book that challenges conventional wisdom about personal transformation and reveals the science behind sustainable change across all three dimensions of life.
Written by Shaun Oliver, founder of Self Help Powers and a researcher in behavioral psychology and spiritual wisdom for over 17 years, this comprehensive guide addresses a critical gap in the self-help industry: most transformation attempts fail because they focus on only one area of life while neglecting the others.
"People try to get wealthy while sacrificing their health. They pursue fitness but feel empty without purpose. They deepen relationships but lack financial security," Oliver explains. "The research is clear - this fragmented approach has a 10% success rate. When you work on all three pillars simultaneously, that jumps to 70%."
What Makes This Book Different
The Triple Crown of Success integrates cutting-edge research from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and the Global Flourishing Institute to demonstrate that wealth, health, and happiness aren't separate pursuits - they're deeply interconnected.
The book covers:
*The Science of Integration: How health impacts financial decision-making, how financial security reduces stress, and how relationships sustain all transformation efforts
*Neuroplasticity & Embodied Change: Why willpower fails and how your body can lead your mind toward transformation
*The 90-Day Framework: A flexible, person-paced roadmap that creates lasting neural pathways rather than temporary motivation
*Real Transformations: Case studies of individuals who've achieved genuine transformation across all three pillars
*Comprehensive Implementation Guide: Detailed quarterly structure, daily practices, and troubleshooting strategies
Beyond the Book: The 2026 Life Transformation Toolkit
Recognizing that readers need more than theory, Oliver has also created the 2026 Life Transformation Toolkit - a comprehensive digital resource featuring over 70 components including:
*Detailed workbooks for each pillar (Wealth, Health, Happiness)
*Video guides and audio visualizations
*Personal transformation tracking dashboard
*Bonus modules for specific life situations
*Transformation certificate upon completion
The toolkit is designed to support readers at their own pace, whether they prefer to complete their transformation in 90 days or take a full year for integration.
Free Self-Assessment Available Now
To help readers discover where to start their transformation, Oliver is offering The Transformation Starter Workbook - a free self-assessment tool that evaluates current status across all three pillars and generates a personalized 90-day roadmap.
"This assessment helps readers understand not just where they are, but which pillar to focus on first for maximum impact," Oliver notes. "It takes the guesswork out of transformation."
Availability
The Triple Crown of Success: Your 2026 Blueprint for Wealth, Health & Happiness is available in:
-Paperback
-eBook (Kindle)
Available through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores.
Free assessment and additional resources available at:
About Shaun Oliver
Shaun Oliver is the founder of Self Help Powers and a dedicated researcher in behavioral psychology, spiritual wisdom, and personal transformation. With over 17 years of immersion in exploring what helps people grow and thrive, Oliver draws insights from diverse cultures, spiritual philosophies, and cutting-edge neuroscience. His mission is to provide accessible, research-backed guidance that empowers people to unlock their potential and lead fulfilling lives.
About Self Help Powers
Self Help Powers is a digital platform dedicated to personal growth, self-discovery, and empowerment. Through books, courses, and resources, Self Help Powers helps individuals achieve integrated transformation across all dimensions of their lives.
Website:
Email: [email protected]
