Macron to pay state visit to China to boost ties
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing for another state visit to China, a trip various reports describe as an effort to strengthen relations at a time of shifting global dynamics.
According to official announcements from Beijing, the visit will last three days and begin on Wednesday, following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. This marks Macron’s fourth state-level trip to the country, as confirmed by Chinese officials.
Last year, Xi traveled to France to mark six decades of diplomatic engagement between the two nations—ties that have gradually expanded into what reports characterize as a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” with trade volumes estimated at around $80 billion.
During the upcoming visit, the Chinese president is expected to hold discussions with Macron to “jointly guide the development of bilateral relationship under new circumstances and have in-depth exchange of views on major international and regional hot spot issues,” a spokesperson explained.
Macron’s return to Beijing takes place against a backdrop of global friction, including ongoing efforts by the US to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, renewed tariff tensions involving Washington, and continuing trade disputes between China and the European Union. France, as the EU’s second-largest economy, has become a significant player in these conversations.
Earlier this year, Xi told Macron that “China always views Europe as an independent pole in a multipolar world, and supports an EU enjoying more strategic autonomy.”
According to general statements from officials, relations between China and France are seen as having deep historical roots and considerable strategic value. Reports emphasize that both sides have maintained productive cooperation and sustained coordination in various multilateral arenas. In the face of what officials describe as a rapidly shifting and often volatile international landscape, they stress the need for stronger strategic dialogue and more extensive practical collaboration moving forward.
