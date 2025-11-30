King Attends Inauguration Of Barbados President

Bridgetown, November 30 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II attended the inauguration ceremony of President of Barbados Jeffrey Bostic on Sunday.Held at Kensington Oval in the capital, Bridgetown, the ceremony coincided with the country's 59th Independence Day celebrations, according to a royal court statement.His Majesty also met on Saturday with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley.

