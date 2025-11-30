403
Nigerian President Declares “Nationwide Security Emergency”
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced a “nationwide security emergency” following a significant increase in terrorist attacks and abduction cases throughout the country.
The escalating security situation had previously led Tinubu to cancel his planned trip to South Africa for the recently held G20 Summit.
“In view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces,” Tinubu stated in an official announcement.
He directed the police to enlist 20,000 more officers, raising the total number of planned new recruits to 50,000, and revealed that extra personnel would be stationed in regions most affected by violence.
Tinubu also approved the temporary use of National Youth Service Corps facilities for training purposes and mandated immediate refresher courses for officers reassigned from VIP protection duties.
The president commended security agencies for rescuing 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and 38 worshippers abducted in Kwara State, adding that operations are still underway to free students currently held in Niger State.
Nigeria has long faced persistent kidnappings carried out by criminal syndicates and terrorist organizations operating throughout the continent’s most populous nation.
These groups frequently detain victims for extended periods, often demanding ransom for their release.
The issue gained international attention in 2014 when Boko Haram militants kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls from Chibok village in Borno State.
