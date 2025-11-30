Sri Lankan President Pledges Full State Support For Recovery From Worst Natural Disaster

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday described the ongoing extreme weather crisis as the worst natural disaster the country has ever faced, pledging full state support for recovery from the catastrophe.

In a special address to the nation, the president said the government carries a threefold responsibility during disasters managing the immediate emergency, restoring normalcy, and rebuilding the country to a condition stronger than before.

"When natural disasters strike, and when we are unable to prevent their impact, the government is responsible for managing the emergency situation, returning the country to normal, and improving conditions beyond what existed earlier," he said. "We remain committed to taking the necessary steps, no matter how difficult the circumstances."

He said the State of Public Emergency currently in effect is limited strictly to disaster management and will not curtail civil liberties, adding that urgent measures are underway to restore essential services, including water supply, electricity, and communication networks, disrupted across many regions.

The president said that all displaced individuals will receive government assistance and no one will be left without support during this national crisis.

He praised the armed forces for leading rescue and relief efforts, noting that thousands of officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force are working around the clock to assist affected communities.

Dissanayake also appealed for international solidarity, saying he expects the support of friendly nations and the Sri Lankan diaspora in the country's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The president also urged all political parties to come together during this critical period.

By 6 pm local time on Sunday, adverse weather in the country has left 334 people dead and at least 370 others missing, the Disaster Management Center said.