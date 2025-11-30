Lusail International Circuit Draws A Full House As Max Verstappen Wins The 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 presented a weekend of elite motorsport at the iconic 5.38 km Lusail International Circuit (LIC), drawing audiences from around the globe for three days of exceptional competition and world class sporting excellence.

The event achieved a significant milestone for motorsport in Qatar as well as the wider region, drawing a total attendance of 162,972, with the final race seeing the circuit completely packed as spectators filled all viewing areas and every corner of the stands. It concluded in spectacular fashion: Max Verstappen took victory, marking his third consecutive win at LIC, followed by Oscar Piastri in second and Carlos Sainz in third, tightening the championship fight heading into the season finale.

The day's racing action was set to begin with the second Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East race however, the event was cancelled due to an accident on Lap 2, with 50% points being awarded on the basis of the Qualifying Final Classification. This did not stop the action as soon afterwards, the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race delivered 32 laps of intense competition over 173.136 km. ART Grand Prix's Victor Martins claimed victory with a time of 55:18.455, with Invicta Racing's Leonardo Fornaroli crossing the line 1.265 seconds behind in second place. Rodin Motorsport's Alexander Dunne completed the podium in third, 7.439 seconds off the lead.

Fans cheered on their favorite drivers during the Formula 1 Drivers' Parade ahead of the main event. Following the Qatar Airways flyover on Saturday, the theme of aerial grandeur continued with a captivating drone show. This mesmerized spectators and set the stage for the Grand Prix.

The highlight of the night was the 57 lap F1 Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen showcased his dominance at Lusail International Circuit by clinching the win. Starting from third on the grid, Verstappen overtook Lando Norris heading into the first turn and closely followed pole sitter Oscar Piastri in the early stages, managing the race expertly to finish with a winning time of 1:24:38.241.

Pole sitter Oscar Piastri took second place, finishing 7.995 seconds behind Max, while Carlos Sainz completed the podium in third with a gap of 22.665 seconds. The race featured notable drama with promising drivers such as George Russell dropping three positions right at the start.

As Max Verstappen crossed the finish line to secure victory, the championship battle remained alive heading into Abu Dhabi, with just 12 points now separating him from Lando Norris. Following the race, the top three drivers, Verstappen, Piastri, and Sainz celebrated on the podium, capping off an intense weekend marked by strategic twists, from an early Safety Car to tyre stint limits. Fans flooded onto the track to witness the podium ceremony up close, creating an electrifying atmosphere, while fireworks lit up the sky, turning Lusail International Circuit into a breathtaking backdrop and a scene to behold.

Reflecting on the weekend, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, said:

“As the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 comes to a close, we are proud to reflect on a weekend defined by exceptional competition and an atmosphere of inclusivity. Over the course of three days, the event welcomed 162,972 attendees, whose enthusiasm contributed to its outstanding success. This Grand Prix exemplifies the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030-bringing diverse communities together in celebration of world-class motorsport while demonstrating Qatar's continued capability to host premier international events.”

This spirit of community and engagement was further reflected through Lusail International Circuit's Volunteer Program, which relaunched for the 2025 Grand Prix, engaging 665 volunteers from 107 nationalities across key operational areas. The group, comprising 66% male and 34% female participants, received specialized training, gained hands-on experience, and contributed to the seamless delivery of the race weekend.

Sustainability remained a core focus throughout the event, with numerous initiatives designed to enhance fan engagement and environmental responsibility. Sustainability Zones at the Fan Zone offered fans interactive activities encouraging responsible behaviour. The circuit administers sustainable practices such as 100% recycled rPET bottles, upcycled event banners, food donation program, BioBins for composting, restriction of avoidable single-use plastics, undated staff uniforms for reuse, and a 1.23 Megawatt rooftop solar array powering the site. Additionally, free hydration and refill stations encouraged the use of reusable bottles, while sun protection cream was made available at information points across the venue, ensuring all fans could enjoy the excitement responsibly and comfortably.

With the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 now wrapped up, Lusail International Circuit looks forward to continuing to serve its local community throughout the year and eagerly awaits fans for next year's Formula 1 Grand Prix, MotoGP, and Qatar 1812 KM - World Endurance championship; promising even richer experiences, exciting moments, and world class motorsport action.