Dom Art Projects Opens its Doors with a Public Programme
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Dom Art Projects, Dubai’s newest private art institution and contemporary art space, officially opened its doors last night at Al Khayat Avenue with an evening of exhibitions and live performances, and founders Anna Pumpyanskaya and Alisa Bagdonaite welcoming artists, curators, and guests from the cultural community. The new space connects artists and audiences through museum-grade exhibitions, a residency programme, and what will become Dubai’s first dedicated art and culture bookshop.
The inaugural exhibitions take its cue from the concept of time, reflecting Dom Art Projects’ spirit of continuity and connection across cultures. Occupying the main exhibition hall is “You Would Come Back There to See Me Again the Following Day” by Japanese artist Michiko Tsuda, whose immersive installation explores how time and perception are shaped by evolving media.
Also on view is “Takir”, a science art object by ::vtol:: (Dmitry Morozov), a transdisciplinary artist working with sound, robotics, and emergent systems. The work loops endlessly as it narrates the story of the Aral Sea’s disappearance, a meditation on geological time, human ambition, and environmental change.
The opening programme also featured two live performances. Sound artist and pianist Peter Aidu presented an interpretation of Steve Reich’s minimalist masterpiece Piano Phase. Instead of two pianists, Aidu performed the work alone on two pianos, manually creating the phasing effect through his own coordination.
Performance and video artist Elena Kovylina presented Caryatid, in which she physically supports a heavy wooden model of a house, embodying the female figure who bears the weight of the structure and evoking the often unseen labour of women as the foundation of home, society, and culture.
Programming continues today and tomorrow with artist talks and guided tours that are free and open to the public, offering visitors further opportunities to engage with the artists and curatorial team.
Opening Weekend Programme – Public Events
Friday 28 November
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm | Exhibitions and guided tours
Curator-led introductions to the inaugural exhibitions and Dom Art Projects’ residency studios, including the spaces dedicated to the selected participant from the open call in partnership with Bayt AlMamzar Shamin Sharum, a Malaysian artist and designer specialising in interdisciplinary practices spanning architecture, art, and design; and Kirill Makarov, a multidisciplinary artist whose practice blends painting, computer graphics, and game engines to build hybrid spaces where natural and machine-made forms coexist.
4:30 pm – 6:00 pm | Artist Talk: Peter Aidu
Aidu discusses how he reimagines music, from performing on two pianos simultaneously to transforming museum objects, city sounds, and historic instruments into new creative experiences, in a moderated conversation. Free entry.
Saturday 29 November
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm | Artist Talk: ::vtol:: (Dmitry Morozov)
The artist explores science, robotics, and emergent systems in contemporary art, and the ideas behind Takir. Moderated by Alisa Bagdonaite, Chief Curator, Dom Art Projects. Free entry.
4:30 pm – 6:00 pm | Artist Talk: Michiko Tsuda
Tsuda reflects on how visual media mediates our understanding of time and presence, and shares insights into her practice and career journey. Moderated by Alisa Bagdonaite. Free entry. Registration via Eventbrite.
