First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Fire Tuesday
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Fire Tuesday.
AzerNEWS presents the post:“May Allah the Almighty never withhold His mercy from our people! Happy Fire Tuesday!”
