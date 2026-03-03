Zareen Khan's Mother Gets Discharged From The Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan shared a heartfelt update about her mother's health, revealing that she has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a selfie with her mother from the hospital and wrote,“Finally taking her home Thank you each and every 1 of you for all the prayers.”

In the picture, Zareen is seen holding her mother close as the two pose for a warm selfie. The Veer actress is dressed in a casual grey hoodie with her hair tied up in a messy bun, while her mother is seen in a hospital outfit.

Zareen also thanked well-wishers for their prayers and support during the difficult time.

On February 23, Zareen had dropped an emotional note on her social media account, marking her Islamic birthday on the 5th day of Ramadan.

She had informed that her mother was admitted to the hospital.

She had taken to her official social media account and wrote,“It's the 5th of Ramadan today which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way but unfortunately that's not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalized.”

“I would request everyone of you to keep my Mom in your prayers as that's going to be the greatest gift for me," added Zareen, along with a folded hands, a heart, and a sparkle emoji.

In October last year, Zareen had shared that her mother had been hospitalized. Fortunately, she was discharged shortly.