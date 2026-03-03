Meloni Warns Of“Season Of Chaos” Amid Iran Crisis And Russia's War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by ANSA, Meloni made the remarks while commenting on the international situation.

“I am concerned about the overall context: a crisis in international law that is inevitably the result of the war in Ukraine,” she said.

Meloni noted that“when a member of the United Nations Security Council deliberately attacked its neighbor, it was inevitable that it would lead to a season of chaos.”

According to her, the Italian government is seeking to provide assistance to thousands of Italian citizens who have found themselves in difficult circumstances, particularly in the Gulf countries.

She added that Italy remains in contact with countries in the region as well as with its European partners.

Meloni also called on Iran to halt what she described as its“unjustified” attacks on the Gulf countries, stressing that the crisis must be prevented from spreading further.

“The goal is obviously to prevent the crisis from spreading, but I think nothing can get better if Iran does not stop its attacks on the Gulf countries, which are totally unjustified,” Meloni said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran. Following that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Later, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died in the morning of February 28.

