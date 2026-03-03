ADB Outlines Priority Sectors For Kazakhstan's Projects In 2026-2029

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank for the implementation of 15 prospective projects worth about $5.5 billion in 2026-2029, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The document opens opportunities for launching large-scale economic initiatives. Planned projects will focus on regional connectivity, disaster resilience, water resource management, housing and utilities modernization, and the development of Kazakhstan's housing market. The ADB will also continue financing private sector initiatives, including projects in agriculture, transport, and logistics.

In addition, KazAvtoZhol and the ADB signed an agreement for the construction of a 102-kilometer bypass road around the city of Saryagash, with access to Uzbekistan through the B. Konysbayev border crossing.

The new road will divert transit traffic away from residential areas, improving safety for residents, accelerating road transport, and enhancing trade efficiency between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian country to join the ADB in 1994. Over more than three decades of cooperation, the bank has supported over 170 projects in the country worth more than $7 billion, playing a key role in infrastructure development, public sector governance, financial systems, and renewable energy promotion.