Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lankan Leaders Thank India For Humanitarian Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Nov 29 (IANS) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Saturday expressed gratitude to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar for the humanitarian assistance sent to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu following Cyclone Ditwah.

"Thank you, my friend, S. Jaishankar, for the assistance at this hard time," Herath posted on X.

Former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry also thanked India for the immediate cyclone relief.

"Thank you, India, for the urgent cyclone relief sent under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Sri Lanka remembers with gratitude the crucial support you extended during the 2022 economic crisis. Your friendship continues to make a meaningful difference," Sabry posted on X.

Continuing India's humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, an Indian Air Force plane carrying around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, landed in Colombo on Saturday in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed several lives and left thousands affected.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu unfolds. Indian Air Force C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, lands in Colombo."

On Friday, under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', India delivered urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies to Sri Lanka.

The Indian High Commission stated that India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential relief items brought by Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist impacted families.

"In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who had lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah and announced that India had sent relief materials and HADR support to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.