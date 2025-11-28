Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's Publishing And Translation Arm Launches Joint Publication By Emirati Authors

Dubai, UAE, 28 November 2025: The Publishing and Translation arm of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library released the book The Power of Culture in Shaping Society:The United Arab Emirates' Experience. The publication brings together contributions from nine Emirati authors who sought to offer a distinctive perspective that enriches Arab libraries with publications reflecting the UAE's status as a regional and global hub of knowledge. This supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's strategy to support Arabic content and strengthen the role of knowledge in building a cohesive society.

This publication aligns with the Year of Community 2025, which was launched under the slogan Hand in Hand, reflecting the pivotal role of culture in reinforcing social cohesion, fostering philanthropy and cooperation, and developing human potential. It also aligns with the national outlook that extends from the UAE Vision 2021 to We the UAE 2031, and toward the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, emphasised that this publication reflects the Library's commitment to cultivating the national cultural movement.

AlMazrooei said:“It embodies a clear vision based on investing in knowledge content that promotes national identity and reinforces the role of culture in the UAE's development journey. The publication is a valuable contribution to Arab libraries, as it offers an intellectual account of the UAE's efforts to build a society that plays a leading role in establishing a national model founded on partnership, openness, and creativity.”

The publication is a collaboration among renowned academics and experts who presented a scientific and objective perspective on the UAE's comprehensive cultural renaissance. Contributors include His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Dr. Hassanein Tawfiq Ibrahim, Mr. Ali Obaid Al Hamli, Dr. Saleh Al Qasim, Mr. Dhaen Shahin, Dr. Aisha Jumaa Al Shamsi, Dr. Saeed Hassan Ali, and Dr. Badia Khalil Al Hashimi.

Through its various chapters, the book explores key themes, including culture in the vision of the UAE's leadership and how this vision was transformed into effective policies and institutions; the role of governmental and non-governmental cultural entities in serving society; the contribution of education and media to nurturing cultural awareness; and the importance of public libraries-namely the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library-in supporting a culture of reading and intercultural exchange.

The Power of Culture in Shaping Society: The United Arab Emirates' Experience also examines the presence of Emirati culture in foreign policy, and discusses the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on the national cultural landscape, along with the future opportunities they present.

The launch event featured a panel discussion with Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Dr. Saeed Hassan Ali, Dr. Badia Khalil Al Hashimi, and Mr. Ali Obaid Al Hamli, moderated by Jamal Al Shehhi, with the presence of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's partners from cultural institutions and publishing houses, along with a distinguished audience of intellectuals and enthusiasts. The session shed light on the book's themes, research components, and the future of culture in the UAE and its role in supporting civilizational and knowledge-based progress.

At the end of the session, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library honoured the book's authors in recognition of their valuable contributions, presenting them with a commemorative shield symbolising the library's mission and acknowledging their efforts in enriching the discussion and supporting visions that enhance community awareness and expand the horizons of knowledge.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launched its institutional Publishing and Translation Arm during the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit, which was held under the theme The Future of the Publishing Industry from 30 October to 1 November. Its launch featured nine publications translated into Arabic, covering vital contemporary topics across fields such as the environment, space, health, the humanities, climate change, and more.

