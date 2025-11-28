Blinknow Foundation Welcomes Children Home To New Sustainable Children's Village In Nepal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlinkNow celebrates move-in day at its new Children's Village-a safe, eco-friendly, family-style campus that nurtures children and strengthens its community-led model.

SURKHET, NEPAL, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlinkNow Foundation is celebrating a milestone moment as the children and caregivers of Kopila Valley Children's Home officially move into the new Kopila Valley Children's Village, a sustainably built campus created to offer more safety, stability, and the feeling of home. After years of planning and construction, the children filled the space with laughter and excitement as they explored their new rooms, shared their first meal together in a single dining space where the whole family now fits, and began settling into a place designed just for them.

The Children's Village features modular homes arranged in a family-style layout, gathering and play spaces, caregiver living quarters, a dedicated area for returning graduates, and a central hub for community programs. Every detail was crafted with the needs of a growing family in mind.

Since its founding in 2007, Kopila Valley Children's Home has worked to ensure that children in Surkhet are safe, educated, and loved. Supported by BlinkNow Foundation and developed in close partnership with local community members and government agencies, the home has provided a warm and stable environment for nearly 90 children to date.

With more than 50 children currently in care and nearly 40 graduates returning during holidays, space had become an increasing challenge. The new Children's Village offers room to grow while strengthening safety and sustainability. Built to withstand Nepal's seismic activity, the campus uses earthquake-resistant compressed earth bricks produced by women trained at the Kopila Valley Women's Center -an approach that not only protects the children but also provides meaningful income opportunities for local families. Solar power, rainwater harvesting, and integration with the surrounding community forest make the campus a model for environmentally conscious design.

Moving Forward

The move marks a significant step in BlinkNow's mission to provide holistic, community-centered care for vulnerable children while supporting the long-term wellbeing of the Surkhet community.

Maggie Doyne, CEO and Co-founder of BlinkNow, said,“Every child deserves a safe place to grow, to play, and to be surrounded by people who love and care for them. We are so excited to make this beautiful space our new home. Our greater hope is that this project serves as a model and sets a global standard for what home and family can look like for children in need of alternative residential care. These buildings allow us to safely expand our growing family with earthquake resilient structures that integrate with nature. Backed against a community forest and adjacent to our Kopila Valley school, this move offers our children more room to grow and thrive. We also have space for our transitioned young adults when they come home to visit.”

The project reflects BlinkNow's commitment to environmental stewardship and economic empowerment. By employing women from the Kopila Valley Women's Center to produce construction materials and utilizing local labor throughout the build, the Children's Village strengthens the local economy while aligning with the foundation's sustainability goals.

BlinkNow will host a virtual Giving Tuesday event to celebrate this new Village and to raise funds for its ongoing programmatic needs to ensure children in the community are safe, educated, and loved. More information at.

The BlinkNow Foundation provides an education and a loving, caring home for at-risk children. The foundation also provides community outreach to reduce poverty, empower women, improve health, and encourage sustainability and social justice - it fulfills its mission by providing financial support and management oversight to the Kopila Valley Children's Home and award-winning Kopila Valley School in Surkhet, Nepal. In addition to the home and school, Kopila Valley runs a Health & Wellness program, Women's Center, home for at-risk girls, Futures Program for career readiness, and integrated Sustainability Program across all initiatives. Between the Mountain and the Sky, a documentary about BlinkNow's work and the love of the Children's Home family, is playing in select theaters and streaming online.

