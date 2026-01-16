Dubai Pilots Shared School Transport To Modernise Daily Commutes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has rolled out a pilot shared school transport service that aims to reshape the daily school run by combining technology-enabled operations with shared mobility, as the emirate seeks to ease congestion, improve safety standards and cut the cost burden on families. The initiative is being led by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority in partnership with Yango Group, a global technology firm with experience in mobility platforms across several markets.

The pilot introduces premium SUVs that carry students from multiple schools located along the same corridor, rather than operating on single-school routes. Officials say the model is designed to optimise vehicle use, reduce the number of individual school buses on the road and create a more predictable commute for students and parents. The service uses route-planning software and real-time tracking to coordinate pick-ups and drop-offs, with parents able to monitor journeys digitally.

Authorities describe the move as part of a broader push to modernise student transport in Dubai by adopting shared mobility principles already seen in public transport and ride-hailing. School transport has long been a contributor to peak-hour congestion, particularly during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up windows, when hundreds of buses converge on residential areas and school zones. By grouping schools with overlapping routes, planners expect fewer vehicles to cover the same distances.

RTA officials say safety remains central to the pilot. Vehicles are fitted with monitoring systems, trained drivers and supervisors, and comply with school transport regulations governing seat belts, speed limits and child supervision. The authority has stressed that the pilot will be closely monitored, with data collected on punctuality, safety performance, traffic impact and parent satisfaction before any decision is taken on wider adoption.

See also DAE lines up seven-year dollar bond sale

Yango Group's role includes providing the digital backbone for routing, fleet management and user interfaces. The company has been expanding its mobility offerings in the region, positioning technology as a way to improve efficiency in transport systems that traditionally rely on fixed routes and manual coordination. Executives involved in the project say the Dubai pilot allows for flexible route design that can be adjusted as enrolment patterns or traffic conditions change.

Education sector stakeholders have responded with cautious interest. School administrators note that reliable and timely transport is critical for attendance and daily scheduling, while parents have raised questions around pricing, eligibility and how schools are grouped on shared routes. Some families welcome the potential for reduced fees compared with exclusive school bus services, while others emphasise the importance of consistent pick-up times and minimal travel detours.

Transport analysts say the initiative reflects a wider trend in urban mobility, where shared and on-demand models are being adapted beyond taxis and public buses into specialised segments such as school transport. In fast-growing cities like Dubai, where private car ownership remains high and school populations are dispersed across neighbourhoods, optimising dedicated fleets can have a measurable effect on traffic flow and emissions.

The pilot also aligns with Dubai's longer-term transport and sustainability strategies, which include encouraging shared transport, reducing carbon output and integrating digital solutions into everyday mobility. Fewer buses on the road could translate into lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions during peak hours, although experts note that the environmental impact will depend on scale, vehicle occupancy and route efficiency.

See also Abu Dhabi sets up L'IMAD board to sharpen global investment push

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.