Amit Rohidas Highlights Odisha's Hockey Culture And League's Role In Player Development Ahead Of Final Leg Of Men's HIL

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (IANS) Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons defender Amit Rohidas praised the vibrant hockey culture in Odisha and underlined the importance of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 in shaping players for success at the national and international levels.

Speaking at the captains' press conference ahead of the final leg, Rohidas said playing in Odisha always brings a special feeling.“Odisha is known for hockey. Wherever a tournament is held here, the crowd turns up in large numbers. Fans cheer for their teams, and that atmosphere makes the game even more enjoyable for players,” he said.

Talking about the team's preparation, Rohidas explained that the Dragons are carefully managing their strategy based on recent performances.“We are analysing our last matches, identifying areas where we need to improve, and holding meetings to plan better. The focus is on correcting our mistakes and performing stronger in the upcoming games,” he added.

Rohidas also highlighted the league's value in player growth, calling it a major platform for learning and confidence-building.“This tournament is very helpful for Indian players. You get the chance to share the dressing room with some of the world's best players, play alongside them, and learn through interaction. It builds confidence and prepares you for higher levels of competition,” he said.

Emphasising the long-term impact of the league, he noted that the experience gained goes beyond just preparing for the Olympics.“It helps players from the national to the international stage. This league contributes to overall development and helps players gradually reach the highest levels of the game,” Rohidas concluded.

Rohidas' team will have to do a lot in the second leg of the Hockey India League as Tamil Nadu Dragons had ended the previous leg of the competition against defending champions Sharchi Bengal Tigers. Jugraj Singh scored his first hat-trick of the season to ensure a commanding 5-3 win for the Sharchi Bengal Tigers against Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the ongoing Hockey India League 2026 (Men) on Tuesday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.