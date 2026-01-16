Adnoc Weighs Venezuela Gas Entry Amid Market Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the United Arab Emirates's flagship petroleum producer, is evaluating options to enter Venezuela's energy industry with a focus on gas projects, signalling a potential strategic pivot that could reshape international investment patterns in one of the world's most under-utilised hydrocarbon reserves. This deliberation forms part of Adnoc's broader international expansion plans via its overseas investment arm, XRG, and comes against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical and commercial dynamics in the Venezuelan energy sector.

Adnoc's interest centres on participating in Venezuelan natural gas initiatives, with sources describing the discussions as preliminary and contingent upon the establishment of clear legal and financial frameworks to support meaningful investment. Any moves into Venezuela's energy domain are expected to involve partnerships with established international operators possessing regional expertise to navigate the country's complex commercial environment.

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves and considerable gas potential, yet decades of underinvestment, political turmoil and sanctions have left its energy infrastructure deeply degraded. U. S. President Donald Trump's administration has sought to encourage investment and revive production, extending invitations to major producers to consider participating in the country's reconstruction, but companies remain cautious about committing capital without robust safeguards.

Adnoc's evaluation coincides with heightened activity among global energy players exploring Venezuelan opportunities. European firms such as Repsol and Maurel & Prom have filed for U. S. licences to resume Venezuelan oil exports under modified sanction frameworks, while U. S. giants like Exxon Mobil are signalling sustained interest in technical assessments of Venezuelan assets, albeit underscoring the need for legal and investment protections before deploying significant resources.

See also Dar Global unveils Trump luxury projects

The UAE-based group's potential engagement would be facilitated through XRG, a strategic vehicle created in late 2024 to drive Adnoc's global investments in natural gas and chemicals. XRG has already made significant acquisitions, including stakes in a Texas liquefied natural gas export project and Germany's Covestro AG, signalling commitments to expanding beyond traditional oil production. Should Adnoc proceed, Venezuela could become a pivotal part of its gas portfolio, aligning with long-term expectations that demand for gas will remain robust even as energy markets transition.

Analysts highlight that Venezuela's natural gas resources could offer an attractive complement to global energy strategies focused on cleaner-burning fuels, yet the country's policy and regulatory landscape remains a core concern. Investors have emphasised the importance of transparent revenue allocation, stable contracts and protections against sudden policy shifts as prerequisites for large-scale capital deployment.

The push for clarity is echoed by major oil producers. TotalEnergies's chief executive has underscored the need for clear investment frameworks and noted the substantial financial burden associated with revitalising heavy crude production in Venezuela, estimating that significant capital would be necessary to achieve substantial output increases. This caution reflects broader industry wariness around the country's infrastructure and economic context.

U. S. industry sentiment also remains cautious. In engagements with the Trump administration, executives have voiced concerns about the absence of durable legal protections and the residual effects of past expropriations, which continue to shape corporate risk assessments. The historical backdrop includes long-standing arbitration claims by U. S. firms for assets seized under prior Venezuelan government policies, complicating efforts to re-enter the market without strong contractual assurances.

See also Riyadh property market reshaped by megaproject momentum

Despite these headwinds, the potential for Adnoc to participate in Venezuela reflects broader shifts in how energy companies approach frontier markets. With global gas demand projected to remain significant through the next decade, firms are increasingly weighing entry into resource-rich, albeit challenging, jurisdictions as part of diversified portfolios. For Adnoc, whose assets have expanded to exceed $150 billion under XRG's stewardship, Venezuela represents an opportunity to leverage fiscal strength and technical capacity in pursuit of long-term growth.

Venezuela's energy sector is also attracting attention from private investors beyond traditional oil majors. Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista has been active in discussions with both Venezuelan and U. S. officials about potential oil and gas investment ventures, illustrating the multifaceted interest in reviving the country's hydrocarbon output. Such private engagements could complement corporate strategies and add layers of complexity to the evolving investment landscape.

Market watchers note that while the potential entry of Adnoc into Venezuelan gas projects could catalyse further international involvement, substantial challenges remain. OPEC+ members continue to adopt a cautious stance on Venezuela's capacity to rapidly restore output, with officials emphasising the need for stable policy environments before reassessing production targets. Global energy dynamics, including price volatility and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains, further complicate forecasts for Venezuelan engagement.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.