One Tourist Dead, Another Rescued From Frozen Sela Lake In Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 17 (IANS) The Army, in coordination with the police and the civil administration, on Friday successfully retrieved two tourists from the frozen Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh, one of whom was found dead, while search operations are underway to locate a third missing individual, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that on Friday, an unfortunate incident occurred at Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, located at an altitude of approximately 13,700 feet above mean sea level, involving a group of seven tourists.

He said that during their visit, one tourist reportedly moved towards the centre of the frozen lake, where the ice gave way, resulting in the individual being submerged. Another two tourists attempted a rescue, but they were also submerged in the freezing waters, he added.

On receipt of information, an Indian Army rescue team from Gajraj Corps was immediately mobilised. Despite extreme weather conditions, sub-zero temperatures, and high-altitude area challenges, Army divers, along with police and civil administration, conducted prompt rescue operations and successfully retrieved two individuals from the frozen lake.

“One individual was revived after receiving immediate medical assistance, while another was found dead. Search operations for the third missing tourist are underway,” Lt Col Rawat said.

All remaining tourists have been safely accommodated at Army camps in the area and are being provided with the necessary care and assistance.

“The Indian Army reiterates its commitment to providing timely humanitarian assistance and advises all visitors to exercise utmost caution as per the guidelines of Civil administration,” the Army said in a statement.

A police official in Itanagar said that the tourists came from Kerala to visit the tourism hotspot Sela Lake in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.