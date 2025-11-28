Ishita Dutta Wishes Husband Vatsal Seth On Their 8Th Marriage Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta and actor husband Vatsal Seth celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Friday. An elated Ishita took to her social media account to share a beautiful anniversary wish for her husband, Vatsal.

The actress also shared a picture from her wedding ceremony and another picture from her recent vacation with Vatsal and family.

Ishita wrote, "Happy Anniversary, Vatty Eight years, two beautiful babies... and a lifetime of love to go. Us, always and forever.”

For the uninitiated, Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of the TV show 'Rishton Ka Sadaagar Baazigar' in 2016 and dated for about a year before getting married.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in 2023 and their daughter in 2025.

Interestingly, Vatsal played Ajay Devgn's son in the movie 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car', which was released in 2004, while Ishita portrayed Ajay's daughter in 'Drishyam' in 2015.

Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay were among the first guests to attend Ishita and Vatsal's wedding that took place in Mumbai.

Talking about Ishita, the actress recently marked her return to the silver screen with the sequel, 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

The movie marked her first release after becoming a mother of two kids -- son Vaayu and daughter Veda.

Ishita further revealed that she shot the romantic comedy while being pregnant with her daughter.

Earlier, she had taken to her social media account and shared a photo of herself posing next to a billboard of 'De De Pyaar De 2', which most likely looked like a cinema hall.

She wrote, "Super excited for this one... My first film post both my kids; I was pregnant with Veda while filming this one. Being back after 4 years feels so strange, almost like a new beginning... Need all your blessings... Can I say I have forgotten how to pose? I have forgotten how to be me... To a new beginning (sic)."