Philippine Senator, Ex-Minister Get Travel Ban Due To Allegations Of Corruption

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued a hold departure order against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan, and three government officials accused of involvement in the anomalous flood control projects.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said they immediately included Estrada, Bonoan, as well as DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former DPWH National Capital Region director Gerald Opulencia, and former DPWH Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara in the agency watchlist database.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

Sandoval said they are already implementing the precautionary measure against the officials following the issuance of a similar order by a Manila court. Immigration officers in airports and seaports all over the country are then ordered to prevent the said officials from travelling abroad.

Sandoval explained that Estrada and the others are considered“flight risks” while undergoing investigations for corrupt practices involving the flood control mess rocking the Philippine government.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The barred officials must secure a permit from a local court to be allowed to temporarily leave the Philippine borders.

Bonoan claimed he already sought permission to rejoin her wife, who is seeking medical treatment in the US. He, Estrada and the others are being investigated by the Department of Justice over complaints for plunder, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices law, direct bribery and corruption worth hundreds of billions of pesos.

It is not the first time the veteran politician Estrada has faced corruption charges as he was earlier accused of embezzling at least P183 million (Dh11.65 million) from his pork barrel as a senator in 2014.

Previously, he was arrested with his father, former president Joseph Estrada, for plunder amounting to P4.1 billion (Dh261.14 million) in 2001. The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. He was also acquitted of pork barrel bribery worth P1.76 million (Dh112,000) in 2024. Estrada has repeatedly claimed he never engaged in corruption.



Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President for 'betrayal of public trust'

Philippine senator Ronald de la Rosa expected to continue hiding President Marcos still haunted by corruption as 'messages' showing he received money surface

ALSO READ