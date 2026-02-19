Schools In India's Noida Face Fresh Bomb Threats Amid CBSE Exams

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Just days after Uttar Pradesh police arrested six people linked to bomb threat emails sent to schools in Noida near Delhi, there were similar mails sent to many schools, where students were busy with their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams on Thursday.

Noida police told Indian media that a dozen schools had received threatening emails on Thursday. Students and teachers were moved out of the classrooms to a safe place, as bomb disposal and dog squads conducted thorough searches of the schools.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida, which form part of the National Capital Region (NCR), have been getting these hoax calls for several weeks now.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” a spokesperson of the Noida police told reporters. They also assured parents of the students that safety protocols were being followed, and that police take all bomb threats seriously.

Meanwhile, the half a dozen people arrested in Greater Noida earlier this month were running an illegal online betting operations and were using fake emails and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers to hide their identities.

"The situation is completely normal now, and peace and order prevail at the spot,” the police spokesperson told reporters on Thursday afternoon.“People are advised not to pay attention to rumours."



Video: Bomb threats sent to 9 Delhi schools; probe underway

Indigo gets second bomb scare in a day, finds threat written in lipstick Bomb scare on IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport after threat note recovered in toilet

ALSO READ