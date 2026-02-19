After Andrew's Arrest, UK's King Charles Says, 'Law Must Take Its Course'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Britain's King Charles said on Thursday it was with "deepest concern" he had learnt about the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, adding that the law must take its course.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," Charles said in a statement.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities... Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was on Thursday arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

UK police have a general practice of not publicly naming suspects but they gave details that identified the former prince, who has been under investigation over allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police, which earlier this month said it was looking into the allegations, said a man in his 60s had been arrested and was now in police custody.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Thames Valley's Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

The former prince, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth who was celebrating his 66th birthday on Thursday, has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship.

But he has not responded to requests for comment since the latest mass release of documents by the U.S. government. There was no immediate comment from Buckingham Palace. Andrew's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Being arrested does not infer he is guilty of any crime.

Unmarked police cars

In accordance with British police guidelines, the force declined to name Mountbatten-Windsor but inquiries about the former prince's case were referred to Wright's statement.

British media also published pictures of six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers who arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England where Mountbatten-Windsor now lives.

Thames Valley Police said officers were also searching a property in Berkshire, where the royal used to live on the king's estate until he was forced out amid anger at the Epstein revelations.

A conviction for misconduct in a public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and must be dealt with in a Crown Court, which only deals with the most serious criminal offences.

In 2022, the former prince settled a civil lawsuit brought in the United States by the late Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. The police investigation is not related to this or any other allegation of sexual impropriety.

The former prince was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 over his ties with Epstein and was then stripped by his older brother of his titles and honours last October amid further revelations about their relationship.



