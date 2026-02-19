Strict Warning Against Public Eating During Ramadan In Kuwait

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Residents in Kuwait have been urged to follow the rules during Ramadan, and failing to do so will not be tolerated, the Ministry of Interior said.

The authority issued a firm warning against publicly eating during fasting hours in Ramadan, with violators facing fines, imprisonment for up to one month, or both. Those who assist, encourage, or force others to eat publicly are also subject to the same penalties. Commercial establishments involved may face temporary closure for up to two months, the Ministry said.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

Major General Abdulwahab Ahmed Al-Wuhaib has confirmed that the Ministry of Interior's security, traffic, and public awareness divisions are prepared for the Islamic holy month. The ministry aims to enhance public safety, ensure smooth traffic flow, and promote positive social behaviour during the month.

The preparations include intensified security presence around mosques, markets, shopping malls, and other gathering areas, alongside reinforced traffic patrols on main and secondary roads, particularly during peak hours before iftar and after Taraweeh prayers.

Special field teams have also been deployed to address negative social activities, including begging and street vending, with legal action to be taken against offenders to uphold public order and maintain the country's civilised appearance.



Umm Al Quwain ramps up inspections of roadside stalls, food safety in Ramadan

UAE to monitor food price hikes during Ramadan 2026; fines for violators Ramadan 2026: Don't fall for online begging scams, warn Dubai Police

ALSO READ