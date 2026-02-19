Philippines Ex-President Duterte To Skip ICC Trial, Human Rights Lawyers Call It 'Cowardice'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte will not make an appearance at the confirmation of charges against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday, a move decried by human rights lawyers as“an act of cowardice.”

Duterte said he will not attend the hearings from February 23 to 27, noting his decision is part of his defence team's challenge to the sufficiency of the prosecution's evidence against him.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

“I do not wish to follow these proceedings from outside the courtroom through the use of communications technology. An original copy of this waiver and my signature is in the hands of my lawyers,” said Duterte, as he accused Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of“facilitating” his“kidnapping” by providing a plane specially chartered for sending him to The Netherlands.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The ICC, meanwhile, said it will discuss Duterte's request and will make a public announcement before the session starts on February 23.

Human rights lawyers, particularly those from the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL), are not taking things sitting down. NUPL president Ephraim Cortez said Duterte should not“act like a scared old man” in repeatedly refusing to make an appearance in court.

Cortez underscored Duterte's repeated tactic of absenting himself from ICC hearings as an“act of cowardice.”

Duterte had previously refused to make physical appearance during hearings seeking his temporary release from the ICC detention centre at the Scheveningen District of The Hague.

“What we saw when he was presented before the ICC in March 2025 was a scared old man. No defiance,” Cortez said, adding Duterte was unlike Iraq's Saddam Hussein and Venezuela's Nicholas Maduro did who were defiant when they faced their accusers.

Instead, Duterte“cowered in fear like a dog with its tail between its legs,” Cortez said.

Cortez said Duterte is wasting his chance to confront his accusers by“chickening out.”

“Without his bodyguards and cordon sanitaire, he could not muster enough courage to confront his accusers,” he said.



Ex-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte to face ICC hearing on February 23: Court

Sickly, white-haired? Duterte's next appearance at ICC drug war trial sparks speculation Filipino priest exposes ex-Philippine president Duterte's war on drugs with traveling museum

ALSO READ