AU, ECOWAS, WAEF express concern over Guinea-Bissau coup
(MENAFN) According to reports, the heads of the joint African Union, ECOWAS election observation missions, and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) express “deep concern” on Wednesday following a military takeover in Guinea-Bissau after a presidential election.
Earlier on Wednesday, the military removed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo as the country awaited the results of the presidential and legislative votes held on Sunday.
The observer missions say in a joint statement: “We express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results. It is regrettable that this announcement came at the time when the missions had just concluded meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people.”
A group of military officers calling themselves the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" declares that they "assumed full powers of the state" in a statement broadcast on state television. They suspend all media activities, halt the electoral process, close borders, and impose a nine-hour curfew starting at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).
The observer heads call on the African Union and ECOWAS to take urgent steps to restore constitutional order. They add: “We deplore the blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains that have been achieved that far.”
They also express concern over the detention of officials involved in the electoral process, urging the military: “In this regard, we urge the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion.”
The missions had previously praised the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic engagement, noting that the voting was conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner.
The coup occurs amid competing claims of victory from independent candidate Fernando Dias and incumbent President Embalo’s camps, as the country awaited official results. Twelve candidates contested the presidential race, with the electoral commission expected to announce the final outcome by Thursday.
