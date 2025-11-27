403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO warns Russia remains long-term threat to Europe
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday cautioned that Russia will continue to pose a long-term threat to Europe even if a peace agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking from Brussels, Rutte said that even with an accord between Kyiv and Moscow, “Russia will remain a long-term threat for a long time to come.”
He also indicated that Spain may need to significantly raise its defense spending, far beyond current government projections. “Spain will soon see that it also needs to spend 3.4% to 3.6%,” Rutte said, noting that the previous 2% target was only a “rough estimate.”
Rutte praised US President Donald Trump for his defense policies, stating: “Yes, I like the guy. He is doing exactly what we need him to do.” He credited Trump with efforts to break the diplomatic deadlock over Ukraine and described the current peace plan as a credible foundation for further negotiations, though it includes areas that “need more work.”
Highlighting the scale of the conflict, he said Russia is suffering heavy losses, “about 20,000 soldiers every month,” while gaining minimal ground. On Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, Rutte stressed: “Russia has neither a vote nor a veto over who can be a member of NATO,” emphasizing that accession still requires unanimous agreement among allies. Until then, he argued, Ukraine will need “robust security guarantees.”
Rutte also warned against complacency in countries further from the front lines: “There are five minutes between Vilnius and Valencia... We’re all on the eastern flank.”
Speaking from Brussels, Rutte said that even with an accord between Kyiv and Moscow, “Russia will remain a long-term threat for a long time to come.”
He also indicated that Spain may need to significantly raise its defense spending, far beyond current government projections. “Spain will soon see that it also needs to spend 3.4% to 3.6%,” Rutte said, noting that the previous 2% target was only a “rough estimate.”
Rutte praised US President Donald Trump for his defense policies, stating: “Yes, I like the guy. He is doing exactly what we need him to do.” He credited Trump with efforts to break the diplomatic deadlock over Ukraine and described the current peace plan as a credible foundation for further negotiations, though it includes areas that “need more work.”
Highlighting the scale of the conflict, he said Russia is suffering heavy losses, “about 20,000 soldiers every month,” while gaining minimal ground. On Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, Rutte stressed: “Russia has neither a vote nor a veto over who can be a member of NATO,” emphasizing that accession still requires unanimous agreement among allies. Until then, he argued, Ukraine will need “robust security guarantees.”
Rutte also warned against complacency in countries further from the front lines: “There are five minutes between Vilnius and Valencia... We’re all on the eastern flank.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment