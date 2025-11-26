403
Hitek Computer School Announces Limited-Time $800 Discount On CF109 Software QA & Software Testing Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vancouver, Canada, November 2025: Hitek Computer School has announced a Black Friday limited-time discount of $800 on its popular CF109 Software QA and Software Testing program, available exclusively from November 20 to November 30, 2025. This seasonal offer aims to make high-quality QA training more accessible for students and professionals seeking to build rewarding careers in software quality assurance.
The CF109 program is one of Hitek's most comprehensive courses, designed to equip learners with practical, job-ready skills in functional testing, test automation, defect tracking, test case design, and real-world project simulation. With industry demand for QA professionals growing across technology, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors, this program offers a clear pathway to stable and high-paying roles.
"We want to give aspiring QA professionals an opportunity to upgrade their skills without financial barriers," said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School. "This $800 discount is our way of supporting motivated learners who are ready to step into the tech industry with confidence."
Hitek's QA training focuses on hands-on learning, expert-led classes, and practical exposure to industry-standard tools. The CF109 course is ideal for beginners exploring QA for the first time, as well as working professionals looking to transition into software testing.
Students interested in taking advantage of this exclusive offer can visit for more information:
About
Hitek Computer School offers hands-on IT and Software Quality Assurance (QA) training programs designed to prepare students for real-world tech careers. Located in Vancouver, it provides flexible learning, expert instructors, and strong job placement support.
Media Contact:
Oleg Vertlib
Director
Hitek Computer School
Phone: 604-617-0065
Email: [email protected]
Website:
