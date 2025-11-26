Black Panther II The“World's Fastest Robot Dog” Racing A World Champion In Mrbeast's Latest Video, From China's Mirrorme Technology.

MENAFN - GetNews)Top global YouTuber MrBeast released a viral racing video that once again pushed the ultimate topic of“Humans vs. Robots” into the spotlight. In this cross-era sprint showdown, Paris Olympic 100m champion and“Bolt's successor” Noah Lyles faced off against three robots from China. Among them, Black Panther II - the“World's fastest robot dog” - narrowly lost by a negligible margin. Yet in the final meters before the finish line, Black Panther II was rapidly closing in on Lyles, almost completing a legendary last-second comeback.







30 Days of Extreme Evolution: From 10.3 to 13.2 m/s

Black Panther II is MirrorMe Technology' most iconic ultra-high-speed bionic robot. Its mission has never been to imitate biological creatures, but to challenge the limits of biology itself.







A month ago, when MrBeast invited MirrorMe Technology to join his extreme speed challenge, Black Panther's top speed was 10.3 m/s. Many believed that this was close to the top for many robots - but over the next 30 days, MirrorMe Technology delivered an industry-shaking evolution: in just 30 days, Black Panther achieved a stunning transformation, with its peak speed soaring from 10.3 m/s to 13.2 m/s, surpassing the human peak speed of 12.4 m/s recorded by Usain Bolt, and steadily advancing toward the biological limit of 15 m/s.







Within one month, the MirrorMe Technology team not only broke through its own technical boundaries once again, but also pushed ultra-high-speed performance across a critical threshold - enabling Black Panther to truly step into the Super Species class of high-velocity robotics.

Surpassing Humans Isn't the Goal - It's the Starting Point

The name“Black Panther” pays tribute to one of nature's most agile predators. Yet breaking human records has never been MirrorMe Technology' goal. Its core technological philosophy is:“The ultimate form of a bionic robot is not a replica of a biological creature, but a machine that reconstructs performance boundaries through engineering logic.”







Compared with running mammals in nature - such as wildcats at 32.0 kph or hunting dogs at 23.4 kph - Black Panther II's current speed of 39.2 kph (13.2 m/s) already places it far ahead. Its ultimate ambition, however, is to challenge the bionic biological speed ceiling of 33 m/s (120 km/h), enabling future robots to achieve mobility capabilities far beyond anything found in nature.

This pursuit of“using technology to break the limits of nature” is the core essence of the Super Species concept.

Alpha - The Full-Size Humanoid Is Coming

Even more significant for the future, MirrorMe Technology has announced that its full-size humanoid robot - Alpha - has been born, and is expected to make its official market debut in early 2026. As a new product that shares 100% of the same dynamics design DNA as Black Panther, Alpha will seamlessly reuse all of Black Panther II's technological achievements in speed, control, and power, enabling rapid cross-product iteration.







This milestone marks MirrorMe Technology' expansion beyond the singular field of high-speed quadruped robots, entering a new stage of“technology reuse, multidimensional expansion, and full-domain evolution.” It elevates the Super Species concept from a“single flagship product” to a systematic robotic population matrix.

MirrorMe Technology ' technological acceleration

In MrBeast's video, the speed miracle of Black Panther II is only a glimpse of MirrorMe Technology' rapid technological evolution. From Apollo's high-efficiency empowerment in industrial scenarios, to BAOBAO's form-factor innovation in the consumer field, and all the way to the future roadmap of the Alpha humanoid robot, MirrorMe Technology is building a full-spectrum super-robot matrix that spans racing, industrial operations, and everyday consumer applications - powered by relentless, high-frequency iteration.

In the future, robots will no longer be mere tools, but a“new species” that breaks the limits of nature. MirrorMe Technology' era of Super Species has already begun.

MirrorMe Technology takes "creating robots that exceed the limits of human movement and manipulation, and leading the technological innovation of consumer and industrial robots" as its core vision, and is deeply committed to tackling core technologies in the field of legged robots. The team has independently developed the world's first legged robot design software, which serves as the underlying support for successfully launching "the world's fastest robot dog" - Black Panther II. With a peak speed of 13.2m/s, it has set a new world record for robot running.