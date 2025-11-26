Vels Launches Rs 25 Crore Football Academy And Swimming School In Chennai, Inaugurated By P. T. Usha

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Padma Shri Dr. P. T. Usha, Hon'ble MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association, inaugurated the Vels Football Residential Academy and Vels Swimming School at Vels University's Thalambur campus (OMR), Chennai. Established by the Vels Group of Institutions with an investment of Rs 25 crores, the sports campus aims to position Tamil Nadu as a rising centre for football and aquatic sports.

The academy features a FIFA-standard football turf, a modern residential training complex, and international-level coaching led by experienced Spanish trainers. More than 200 players from across India are currently enrolled in structured football programmes. In a significant step towards international exposure, Vels FC has sponsored a student with Rs 20 lakh for advanced football training in Spain.

The campus also includes the Vels Swimming School, which houses Olympic-standard swimming lanes, a three-level diving platform, and a pool with depths ranging from 3 to 12 feet making it among the most advanced aquatic training centres in the region.

During the event, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, the President of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association and Founder Chancellor of Vels University, felicitated Tamil Nadu's Kabaddi gold medalists Karthika and Abinash with scholarships worth Rs 1 lakh each. He also announced that 80 talented students from rural Tamil Nadu have been offered free training, accommodation, nutrition, and education as part of the institution's commitment to grassroots sports development.

Dr. P. T. Usha praised Dr. Ganesh for offering 500 free seats every year 200 of which are dedicated to sports achievers and congratulated him on being re-elected unopposed as the President of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association. TAOA General Secretary Adhav Arjuna appreciated Dr. Ishari K Ganesh initiative and urged more institutions to contribute to grassroots sports. He also appealed to the IOA President to allow Tamil Nadu to host the National Games for the first time.

The launch of the Vels Football Residential Academy and Vels Swimming School marks a major milestone in Tamil Nadu's sporting landscape, providing young athletes with world-class infrastructure, international coaching, and opportunities to pursue excellence at national and global levels.

