Zelenskyy praises Germany’s support amid peace talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commending Berlin for its military, financial, and political backing as Kyiv reviews an updated framework developed during recent discussions with the US in Geneva.
On Telegram, Zelenskyy said he briefed Merz on “the latest details of our work on the steps to end the war,” adding that both sides are working to keep all partners informed about the revised proposal.
“Yesterday, the Ukrainian team returned from Geneva and provided a complete report along with an updated framework. Communication with the American side continues, and I am grateful for all of America’s efforts and personally for President Trump’s efforts,” he said.
He highlighted that Germany “has been helping us a lot since the very beginning of this war” and emphasized that Ukraine “can always count on Germany’s leadership and support.”
Zelenskyy also noted that he and Merz discussed the agenda of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, co-chaired by Germany, and agreed to maintain close communication.
