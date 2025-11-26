Qatar Attends 21St Session Of UNIDO General Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 21st session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference, the Global Industry Summit 2025, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 23 to 27 November. The event brought together senior government officials, representatives of member states, international business leaders and the UNIDO Director-General.

The Qatari delegation was headed by H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing the conference, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted UNIDO's critical role amid current global challenges, noting that industry remains central to strengthening international cooperation and supporting sustainable development. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to UNIDO's mission, particularly in promoting sustainable industrial growth in developing and least-developed countries.

He praised the initiatives outlined in UNIDO's 2024 Annual Report, including efforts in technology transfer, investment promotion, public–private partnerships, and clean energy innovation, efforts that reinforce global action to eliminate poverty and hunger.

Al-Malki also expressed Qatar's interest in expanding cooperation with UNIDO in areas such as industrial policy advisory services, digital transformation, and human-capital development.

He noted the recently signed contribution agreement between Qatar Fund for Development and UNIDO to support the Organisation's capacity in innovation, advisory services, clean technology, and energy efficiency, underscoring Qatar's readiness to further strengthen this partnership.

Conference sessions covered a wide range of topics, including the future of manufacturing, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, climate action, clean energy, circular economy models, sustainable agribusiness, sustainable supply chains, innovative financing, and the empowerment of women and youth.