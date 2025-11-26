Uzbekistan To Deploy Trade Advisors To Iraq And Syria To Boost Exports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set to send trade advisors to Iraq and Syria, casting their net wider in the pursuit of new opportunities, Trend reports via the Chamber.

The announcement was made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during an extraordinary session of the Samarkand Regional Council of People's Deputies.

The Head of State noted that Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan collectively represent a demand worth $30 billion for electrical equipment, textiles, food products, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials. However, he emphasized that sectoral agencies and regional administrations have not yet achieved meaningful progress in promoting domestic goods in these markets.

As part of efforts to strengthen export outreach, a branch of the Uzbekistan Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange will open in Mazar-i-Sharif (Afghanistan) by the end of the year, where at least 100 types of Uzbek products are expected to be traded.

Mirziyoyev also stressed the need to invite 100 major Iraqi entrepreneurs to Samarkand and to organize an“Uzbekistan–Iraq” business forum to expand bilateral business relations.

Starting next year, three Uzbek trade advisors will begin work in Iraq, while another two will be posted to Syria.

With a population of 46 million and annual import needs amounting to $53 billion, Iraq stands out as a sizable and promising market for Uzbekistan. Each year, Iraq purchases around $3 billion worth of textiles, carpets, and leather goods; about $4 billion in foodstuffs and construction materials; and roughly $3 billion in electrical equipment. The country's furniture market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, while pharmaceutical imports total around $2 billion annually.