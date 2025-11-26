403
US Army Secretary to visit Kyiv to push forward peace talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday that he spoke with US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and expects him to visit Kyiv this week as part of ongoing efforts to advance a new framework aimed at ending the war with Russia.
Yermak described the conversation as “focused and constructive” and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to move “as quickly as possible” to finalize the steps discussed during recent Geneva talks.
“There is a good foundation laid in Geneva, and (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the entire team in Kyiv are fully committed to further work. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace,” he said.
He also expressed appreciation for US support, noting that preparations on the Ukrainian side for an anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy will be “thorough and prompt.”
The comments follow discussions on Sunday in Geneva between senior US and Ukrainian officials, where the American proposal was refined in pursuit of a mutually agreed set of steps toward a potential settlement.
