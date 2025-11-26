403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan says two killed in security operation in northern Irbid
(MENAFN) Jordanian authorities reported on Wednesday that two people were killed during a security operation targeting outlaws in the northern Irbid governorate.
A special security force raided a location in the Al-Ramtha District on Tuesday evening, where two wanted individuals with extremist ideologies had been hiding, the Interior Ministry’s Public Security Directorate said. The suspects, who were brothers, opened heavy fire on security personnel, injuring three officers.
The directorate said the two men were killed after barricading themselves inside the site and using their mother as a human shield to prevent security forces from targeting them. Their mother was rescued unharmed. Authorities also seized several firearms and quantities of ammunition during the operation.
On Tuesday evening, the Jordanian government announced that its security services were conducting a raid against “outlaws” in the country’s north. Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications and Government spokesman, Mohammad Al-Momani, said on the US social media platform X that “further details will be announced by the competent security authorities once the operation concludes.”
A special security force raided a location in the Al-Ramtha District on Tuesday evening, where two wanted individuals with extremist ideologies had been hiding, the Interior Ministry’s Public Security Directorate said. The suspects, who were brothers, opened heavy fire on security personnel, injuring three officers.
The directorate said the two men were killed after barricading themselves inside the site and using their mother as a human shield to prevent security forces from targeting them. Their mother was rescued unharmed. Authorities also seized several firearms and quantities of ammunition during the operation.
On Tuesday evening, the Jordanian government announced that its security services were conducting a raid against “outlaws” in the country’s north. Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications and Government spokesman, Mohammad Al-Momani, said on the US social media platform X that “further details will be announced by the competent security authorities once the operation concludes.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment