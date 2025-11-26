403
Last suspect in Louvre Museum jewel heist gets taken into custody
(MENAFN) French authorities on Tuesday apprehended a man believed to be the last suspect involved in the high-profile jewel theft at the Louvre Museum, the Paris public prosecutor’s office confirmed.
The arrest was conducted Tuesday morning by investigators from the Paris anti-gang brigade, acting on a warrant issued by investigating judges, according to reports. The suspect, already known to police, is thought to have direct links to three men previously charged and detained in connection with the $102 million robbery on October 19. All four individuals are from, or currently live in, the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers.
The man was taken into custody at Paris police headquarters and is being questioned on suspicion of “organized robbery” and “criminal conspiracy.” In addition, three other individuals—two men aged 38 and 39, and two women aged 31 and 40—were also detained in the Paris region. Authorities believe they may have helped facilitate aspects of the heist or the suspects’ escape.
Investigators continue to search for the stolen jewels and are working to identify anyone who may have ordered or financed the operation.
During the October 19 robbery, thieves parked a stolen truck outside the Louvre, used a furniture lift to reach the first floor, and broke into one of the museum’s most ornate rooms.
Within minutes, they fled on scooters with royal jewels, including an emerald and diamond necklace once given by Napoleon Bonaparte to his second wife, Austria’s Marie-Louise, as well as a diadem belonging to Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III.
