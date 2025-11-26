403
Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index launched Wednesday's trading session at 10,874.18 points, marking a modest 0.16% climb equivalent to 17.02 points gained from the previous day's closure.
The BIST 100 benchmark experienced downward pressure during Tuesday's session, declining 0.28% to settle at 10,857.17 points by market close. Trading activity remained robust throughout the day, with total transaction volume reaching 155.9 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $3.67 billion in dollar terms.
Currency markets showed significant movement by mid-morning Wednesday. As of 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), foreign exchange rates positioned the Turkish lira at 42.4730 against the US dollar. The euro commanded 48.2200 liras, while the British pound traded at 56.0050 liras in early trading activity.
Commodity markets reflected global economic tensions on Wednesday morning. Gold prices climbed to $4,154.10 per ounce, signaling continued investor demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil maintained steady trading levels at $62 per barrel, reflecting ongoing energy market dynamics and geopolitical considerations affecting global supply chains.
Market analysts continue monitoring Türkiye's economic indicators closely as trading progresses throughout the week.
