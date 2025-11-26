403
Indonesian Navy prepares three hospital ships for Gaza mission
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Indonesian Navy on Tuesday confirmed that three hospital-assistance ships are ready for deployment as part of a humanitarian mission to Gaza.
“The Navy currently operates three hospital-assistance ships … In principle, all three are ready for deployment and humanitarian operations,” said First Admiral Tunggul, head of the Naval Information Service. He added that the vessels are equipped with medical facilities and carry helicopters to assist with patient evacuations, and are awaiting orders from the navy commander and government for dispatch.
On Monday, Navy Commander General Agus Subiyanto stated that the military has also prepared C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and naval vessels for the mission. The aircraft will handle logistics and personnel transport, while the hospital ships will provide medical care to civilians affected in Gaza.
Subiyanto noted that the Indonesian military has organized peacekeeping forces comprising three composite brigades, though deployment timing has not been specified. Previously, Indonesia announced that it has prepared up to 20,000 personnel for potential deployment to the Palestinian enclave.
