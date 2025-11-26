403
Jordan criticizes Israel’s interference in Syria
(MENAFN) According to reports, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday sharply criticized Israel for violating international law and interfering in Syrian affairs, warning that such actions could destabilize the region.
Speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Safadi said Syria’s new government is working to rebuild the country after 14 years of devastation, but Israel’s actions threaten that process. He stated, “Syria’s new government said it doesn't want conflict with anybody. It wants to focus on rebuilding Syria, ensuring that Syrians have security, safety and a future. So, what does Israel do? It comes and starts occupying more Syrian territory. It starts meddling in Syrian affairs in a very destructive manner.”
Safadi emphasized that destabilizing Syria would have regional and global repercussions, including in Europe. He called on the international community to support the Syrian government in overcoming the challenges it faces.
Highlighting the humanitarian impact, he noted the migration crisis, saying, “Look at the migration problem. We have close to 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan. Germany has a lot of migration from Syria as well. Those people will not go back unless their country is safe, secure, and conditions are there that will offer them the opportunity to rebuild their lives there.”
