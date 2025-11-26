Jaipur Polo Team Beat Leopards In Kota Cup Opener

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) In an exciting opening fixture, Jaipur Polo Team delivered a commanding performance to claim victory over Leopards with a final score of 13–5.

From the opening chukker, Jaipur demonstrated superior coordination, strategic positioning, and finishing accuracy, maintaining the lead throughout all four chukkers.

Out of the 13 goals scored by Jaipur, it was the dynamic duo of HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Lance Watson who did the bulk of the scoring with four goals and seven goals respectively, while Pranav Kapur ably supported the relentless attack by Jaipur with two goals to his name.

Jaipur opened aggressively, with early goals from Pranav Kapur, Lance Watson, and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. Despite efforts from the Leopards, Jaipur ended the chukker ahead and set the tone for the match.

Momentum continued in Jaipur's favor as Lance Watson added to the tally. Leopards found limited openings and managed only a single conversion, widening the gap on the scoreboard. Halfway through the game Jaipur led by 6-3.

Leopards attempted a comeback, securing a goal from Th Bhawani Singh Kalvi, but Jaipur continued to dominate, extending their lead with further goals and strong midfield control.

Jaipur closed the match with confidence, with decisive finishing by HH Jaipur and Lance Watson, sealing a convincing 13–5 victory.

Jaipur Polo Team earlier this week lifted Kashmir Challenge Cup, beating Kanota Polo 9–5 in an exciting matchup at the Rajasthan Polo Club in the Kashmir Challenge Cup.

With this win, Jaipur has taken their tally to four trophies so far in the Indian Polo Season, with more than half the season still left to play.

Earlier, Jaipur Polo Team clinched titles at the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, the Sawai Man Guard Cup, and the Chinkara Cup, defeating the Mayfair Polo Team, the Kognivera Stallions Polo Team, and Carysil Polo, respectively.