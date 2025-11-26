White House Rejects Reports Trump Is Considering Removing FBI Director Kash Patel

The U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed reports suggesting he is considering removing FBI Director Kash Patel, calling the claims inaccurate and unfounded.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Nov. 25, Trump said Patel is“doing an excellent job” and rejected speculation about a leadership shake-up at the bureau.

The comments came after MSNBC reported that Trump and several senior White House advisers were discussing the possibility of firing Patel, partly in response to a series of negative stories about his performance.

According to the report, officials had allegedly floated the idea of replacing Patel with FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey, who was said to be under consideration as a potential successor.

The White House quickly pushed back on the claim. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X that the report was“completely fabricated,” reiterating that no such discussions were taking place.

Patel is considered one of Trump's closest allies and previously served in senior roles during Trump's first term, including positions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Defense.

He has long advocated for reducing the FBI's intelligence authorities and for removing bureau personnel he believes are not aligned with Trump's agenda.

Analysts say the episode highlights ongoing tensions around Trump's approach to federal law enforcement, which has been marked by frequent clashes with intelligence agencies and efforts to reshape their leadership.

While Trump has publicly defended Patel, questions about internal disagreements and the stability of his national-security team are expected to remain a point of scrutiny as political pressure intensifies.

