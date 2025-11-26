Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House Rejects Reports Trump Is Considering Removing FBI Director Kash Patel

White House Rejects Reports Trump Is Considering Removing FBI Director Kash Patel


2025-11-26 12:01:12
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The White House firmly denied reports that President Donald Trump is weighing the removal of FBI Director Kash Patel, dismissing the claims as entirely unfounded.

The U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed reports suggesting he is considering removing FBI Director Kash Patel, calling the claims inaccurate and unfounded.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Nov. 25, Trump said Patel is“doing an excellent job” and rejected speculation about a leadership shake-up at the bureau.

The comments came after MSNBC reported that Trump and several senior White House advisers were discussing the possibility of firing Patel, partly in response to a series of negative stories about his performance.

According to the report, officials had allegedly floated the idea of replacing Patel with FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey, who was said to be under consideration as a potential successor.

The White House quickly pushed back on the claim. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X that the report was“completely fabricated,” reiterating that no such discussions were taking place.

Patel is considered one of Trump's closest allies and previously served in senior roles during Trump's first term, including positions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Defense.

He has long advocated for reducing the FBI's intelligence authorities and for removing bureau personnel he believes are not aligned with Trump's agenda.

Analysts say the episode highlights ongoing tensions around Trump's approach to federal law enforcement, which has been marked by frequent clashes with intelligence agencies and efforts to reshape their leadership.

While Trump has publicly defended Patel, questions about internal disagreements and the stability of his national-security team are expected to remain a point of scrutiny as political pressure intensifies.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN26112025000228011069ID1110398489



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search