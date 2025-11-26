Trump Drops Thursday Deadline For Ukraine, Russia To Reach Peace Deal
"The deadline for me is when it's over," Trump said.
At the same time, he said U.S. negotiators were making progress in discussions with Russia and Ukraine, and Moscow had agreed to some concessions. He did not detail them.Read also: Ukraine, U.S. agree Zelensky and Trump will discuss territorial issues directly
Earlier reports said that the most sensitive issue of territorial concessions would be discussed leader-to-leader, between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Photo: The White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment