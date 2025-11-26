Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Drops Thursday Deadline For Ukraine, Russia To Reach Peace Deal

2025-11-26 12:00:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He told this to reporters on board Air Force One as he flew to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters.

"The deadline for me is when it's over," Trump said.

At the same time, he said U.S. negotiators were making progress in discussions with Russia and Ukraine, and Moscow had agreed to some concessions. He did not detail them.

Read also: Ukraine, U.S. agree Zelensky and Trump will discuss territorial issues directly

Earlier reports said that the most sensitive issue of territorial concessions would be discussed leader-to-leader, between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

